Attorney General William Barr says he doesn’t expect criminal probe into Obama or Biden, despite prodding from Trump

(Bloomberg) -- Attorney General William Barr said he doesn’t expect the Justice Department to open a criminal investigation into former President Barack Obama or Vice President Joe Biden, despite prodding to do so by President Donald Trump.

Barr told reporters at a news conference on Monday that he won’t let the Justice Department be used as a weapon to “drum up” illegitimate investigations.

Trump and his closest allies have been demanding that the Democrats be prosecuted for what he calls “Obamagate,” a vague conspiracy theory that’s not backed by evidence. He’s accused the Obama administration of working against him in the “biggest political crime and scandal” in U.S. history.