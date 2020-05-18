Dropkick Murphys to stage a concert for charity in an empty Fenway Park

"In an almost sentimental way, Fenway for Bostonians has so much to do with summer, so bringing any kind of life to the park is a positive thing in people’s minds,” said the Boston band’s co-founder, Ken Casey, in a phone call Friday.

After a wildly successful St. Patrick’s Day virtual concert, the Dropkick Murphys will livestream 90 minutes of music from an empty Fenway Park on May 29. The 6 p.m. performance will include a remote guest appearance by Bruce Springsteen and will be broadcast on the band’s Facebook , YouTube , Twitter , and Twitch pages for charity.

To adhere to social distancing guidelines, the band members will be spread out across the diamond. Fewer than 30 crew members will handle the audio and video operations, and there will be no one in the stands.

“Fenway offers the opportunity to get the distance we need in a production kind of setting,” said Casey. “It’ll be drums at second base, banjo where the shortstop is, and singers in the infield. You could never get that kind of distance indoors.”

Though the ballpark now hosts concerts every summer, the “Streaming Outta Fenway” performance will be the first time a band has played a show from the diamond. With baseball season on hold because of COVID-19, Fenway made an exception for the group.

Casey said the excitement of performing on the field will make up for the absence of live fans.

“We’re playing on the field, on the grass,” he said. “So we’re going to be like kids in a candy store out there. I think there’ll be ear-to-ear grins even though there’s no fans.”

The band hopes to outdo the showing for its March livestream performance, which garnered more than 10 million views and $60,000 in donations, after the band had to cancel its St. Patrick’s Day shows in Boston just as restrictions on public gatherings were being initiated. The May 29 online concert is free, but fans will be encouraged to make donations. The event will raise money for charities including the Boston Resiliency Fund, Feeding America, and Habitat For Humanity.

“That performance was put together at the last minute,” Casey said of the St. Patrick’s Day show. “This one has a far greater fund-raising component and, you could say, even greater need.”

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_.