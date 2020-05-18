John Krasinski and ‘Some Good News’ say goodbye (for now)

For that final episode of Krasinski’s YouTube series highlighting positive news stories happening during the coronavirus pandemic , he focused on the community that has sprung up around the show, giving viewers a chance to share uplifting stories, dress up in half-suits, and give “pretty good” weather forecasts.

On Tuesday, John Krasinski announced on Twitter that the eighth episode of “Some Good News” would be “episode 8 of 8” and that the show was “taking a break.” True to form, the Newton native made sure that the show went on indefinite hiatus in style.

Krasinski signed off by thanking everyone for making “Some Good News” such a meaningful part of his life, and promising the show would return at some point down the road.

“On a very personal note, I can tell you that I will never be able to properly articulate just how much this show has meant to me, and what a tremendous honor it has been to share in all of it with you,” Krasinski said. “Because the truth is, I have been so blown away by the messages I have received saying how joyful this show makes you, how uplifted and inspired you all can be. But I assure you, all the pleasure and all the inspiration has been mine.

“I told you from the very first episode: I only deliver the good news, you are the good news,” Krasinski continued. “And that’s why every single week, if you can look past the goofy guy wearing half a suit, you’d see what resilience really looks like. What unbroken really means. And through witnessing each and every simple act of kindness and generosity, you would see what the true definition of good really is.”