A photo each day keeps our extended family close

Since the start of the stay home suggestion from Governor Baker, my sister — our extended family “matriarch” —

devised her own method of keeping our close-knit family of siblings, nieces, nephews (36+) connected with a “Picture of the Day,” which she forwards via text to everyone once per day. She has quite a collection going back to our childhood, and even our parents and grandparents. To say the least, it is a highlight of our day to see just who will make the POD! The witty comments back and forth are the perfect way to keep us all connected. Her pictures are special, much in the same way she is special to each and every one of us.

ELAINE FERRARI PICCO