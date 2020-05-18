Boston Police recruit rescues man from capsized boat in Yarmouth

Coughlan pulled the man from the ocean and stayed at the scene for the next four to five hours, helping first responders and members of the Coast Guard search for another victim who was missing, Burke said.

Boston Police Recruit Officer James Coughlan was out for a boat ride with his girlfriend when he came across a man who was holding onto an overturned boat in the waters near Great Island, said Hyannis Fire Chief Peter Burke in a letter to Boston Police.

A Boston Police recruit’s quick actions saved a man who was found clinging to a capsized boat in Yarmouth Saturday evening, officials said.

Yarmouth Police Chief Frank Fredrickson said his department was notified of the incident shortly after the boat capsized around 8 p.m.

The boat’s missing passenger, a 55-year-old man, was found unresponsive Sunday morning and later pronounced dead, Fredrickson said.

Burke said Coughlan’s actions were “nothing short of heroic."

“Recruit Officer Coughlan was instrumental in the passing of vital information to aid in the search efforts,” Burke wrote in the letter. “He was clear, concise, and professional.”

Burke said he will send a formal letter about Coughlan to Boston Police Commissioner William Gross. The letter will be added to Coughlan’s permanent personnel file, he said.

