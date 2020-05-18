Brazen daylight shooting leaves one person with life-threatening injury

A person was shot on Bernard Street in Dorchester on Monday, according to Boston police.
Officer Stephen McNulty, a spokesman for the Boston Police Department, said officers responded to in the area of 45 Bernard St. at 12:05 p.m. and found the shooting victim suffering from a life-threatening injury.
As of 1:15 p.m. no arrests had been made, McNulty said.
The investigation is “still active and ongoing,” he said.
