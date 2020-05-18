Child vaccines for conditions such as measles dipped in Michigan amid coronavirus

Such orders, the report said, may result in decreased accessibility to routine immunizations, leaving children vulnerable to “vaccine-preventable diseases and their complications,” the report said.

The information was contained in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, which noted that Michigan, like many other states, issued a stay-at-home order in March to facilitate social distancing amid the pandemic.

Child vaccinations for conditions including measles have decreased in Michigan amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday.

The document highlighted recent trends among infants Michigan.

Among 5-month-old babies, the report said, “up-to-date status for all recommended vaccines declined from approximately two thirds of children" during the month of May for each year from 2016–2019 to fewer than half in May 2020.

For the 16-month-old children, the report said, “coverage with all recommended vaccines declined,” with “measles-containing vaccination coverage” dropping from 76.1 percent in May 2019 to 70.9 percent in May 2020.

Additional vaccination decreases were also noted.

The report said “the number of non-influenza vaccine doses administered and reported" for children 18 months or younger dropped 21.5 percent, and “the number of doses administered to children” aged 24 months or younger dipped 15.5 percent from January through April 2020, compared to “the same averaged periods in 2018 and 2019.”

In Massachusetts, medical facilities are beginning to expand their non-pandemic related services as the state moves toward a phased reopening of the economy.

“Effective May 18th, hospitals and community health centers who attest to meeting specific capacity criteria and public health/safety standards will be allowed to resume a limited set of in-person preventative, diagnostic and treatment services,” said the report released Monday by Massachusetts’s reopening advisory board.

On May 25, the report said, “other health care providers who attest to meeting these standards may resume limited in-person services. Services that may be performed are limited, based on the provider’s clinical judgment to (1) high-priority preventative services, including pediatric care, immunizations, and chronic disease care for high-risk patients and (2) urgent procedures that cannot be delivered remotely and would lead to high risk or significant worsening of the patient’s condition if deferred.”

As of Sunday, COVID-19 had infected 86,010 Massachusetts residents and killed 5,797 people in the state, according to the Department of Public Health, which updates the grim tally each day around 4 p.m.

