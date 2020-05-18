Don’t expect normal MBTA service for weeks

During the first phase of the reopening, the transit system will continue to run the same Saturday-level service it has operated since mid-March. More trips will be added during the second phase, with only the Blue Line back at full schedule in Phase 2. Most of the other lines will resume normal weekday service in phase 3, which is at least six weeks away if the state hits the virus-reduction goals set out by Baker.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority will continue to run at lower service levels over the next few weeks as the Massachusetts economy reopens, ramping up slowly and not hitting normal service until the state hits phase 3 of the recovery plan released Monday by Gov. Charlie Baker.

Advertisement

The state’s reopening plan also says transit riders will be required to wear masks onboard, while companies should allow and encourage many employees to work from home and stagger work hours to spread crowds across a much longer rush hour.

But it did not include information on other protocols, such as how many riders will be allowed on each vehicle, or whether commuters will be required to position themselves in queues on boarding platforms.

“We cannot significantly reduce the risk of transmission across the system without the cooperation of customers and the employer community,” Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito said Monday.

In recent weeks, the MBTA has roughly outlined a plan to return to normal service even while expecting ridership to remain low for months on end — the effect of continued work-from-home policies, staggered work hours, and public worries about transit use. The goal is to still provide transit, but to minimize crowding on vehicles to cut down the risk of the virus flaring up again.

Asked why the T will not increase service more quickly, Governor Charlie Baker said “it’s mostly a function of just making sure we get it right.”

Advertisement

MBTA leaders have in the past noted that lower service levels are in part meant to reduce demand from riders and limit the number of trips drivers must make.

Since March, MBTA ridership has been down by more than 90 percent on the subway, though it has decreased by a slightly lower rate on the Blue Line; that line would be the first to return to normal service, in phase two. Bus service has also dipped significantly, but not as much as the subway, with differences from line to line.

The MBTA had already committed to returning to normal weekday service eventually, and has enough money through federal grants to pay for it during the upcoming fiscal year.

The T has said it could add some more service with a fleet of 60 new buses expected later this year. And officials have suggested they could boost bus frequencies if city leaders set aside more space for bus-only lanes, because trips would be faster and buses and drivers could be re-used.

The state also said the T would continue increased cleaning protocols and communicate schedule adjustments on social media. But the reopening plan otherwise offered very few specifics about MBTA operations going forward.

Will bus riders still board through back doors, as they have since March, effectively making trips fare-free? Will the MBTA use signs, markings, or barriers to help riders keep distance in stations and on vehicles? Will the T make hand sanitizer available on vehicles, or distribute masks to riders? Will the T develop ways to communicate crowding conditions to riders before they board? No immediate answers.

Advertisement

Nor did the governor’s plan lay out specific target capacity limits on the T. The business organization A Better City issued a report last week suggesting how many people can fit on each type of vehicle while maintaining six feet of social distance — 10 people per bus, for example, or 21 per Red Line car. That report, however, stopped short of saying the MBTA should enforce those limits, and T officials have seemed reluctant to enforce capacity limits.

Adam Vaccaro can be reached at adam.vaccaro@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @adamtvaccaro.