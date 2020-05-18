Dry weather is possible through Memorial Day

The reason I mention this is because when I was looking into the forecast over the next seven to 10 days and noticed that it may not rain, I started wondering how long it has been since we’ve had a dry spell like that. Dry spells are a normal part of weather and it looks like we’re about to get one.

Think for a second about the past couple of years, when we’ve had adequate rainfall each spring and throughout the summer. Some of you even may feel like we’ve had too much rain. You actually have to go back two years to find a 10-day stretch without any precipitation at all.

The Canadian model keeps rain out of the forecast through Memorial Day. Tropical Tidbits

A week ago, the forecast was for this week to be fairly cool and wet. The cool part is still going to happen, but the wet won’t. Long-range forecasts usually end up changing, and indeed now this week will end up dry and we may not see any precipitation the rest of the month.

High pressure building from Canada will act as a block for the next couple of days, keeping us cool with quite a bit of cloudiness today and then increasing amounts of sunshine but still below average temperatures for the middle of the week.

Tropical storm Arthur will meander off the Southeast coast, taking a hard right turn and never reaching very far north. It may impact the outer banks of the Carolinas with some rainfall, but in general this is a non-event.

Tropical Storm Arthurs continues to stay well south of New England this week as it weakens. National Hurricane Center

At the same time, another storm over the Ohio Valley in Kentucky also will be prevented from coming northward. Rainfall totals to our south and west will be quite high over the next week, but here in New England measurable precipitation will be at a premium.

Rainfall will be heavy over Kentucky for the first part of the week. NWS

If you don’t like the cool temperatures over the next couple of days, there will be a warming trend at the end of the week. Readings will reach into the 70s with plenty of sunshine. We are probably setting ourselves up for a very nice Memorial Day weekend. Remember, this is a seven-day forecast, so it could change. I remain cautiously optimistic.

Eventually, we will see some rain but until we do those of you that have planted new gardens or new lawns or have containers of flowers and other things will definitely want to be watering them. Established plants, including existing turf, will not need any water just yet and it’s better to let the roots grow deeper in order to find water as the topsoil dries out.

