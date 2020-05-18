It has been two months since R.I.’s first coronavirus death. Here’s where things stand today

Happy Monday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and if we learned only one thing from the Michael Jordan documentary, it’s that you should never eat pizza in Utah. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

Rhode Island will take another small step toward reopening the economy today as restaurants can begin offering outdoor dining, although the tight social distancing restrictions that remain in place raise questions about how feasible it is for many restaurants to reopen.

So where do things stand with the coronavirus in our state today? There’s a good chance you’ve been following the daily numbers closely throughout the pandemic, but here’s a quick refresher on the key statistics that we’re monitoring.

500 deaths in two months

These grim milestones will never feel normal. Today marks 60 days since our first coronavirus-related death in Rhode Island, and it’s almost a sure thing that we’ll hit 500 deaths (the state is currently at 499 deaths) when the Department of Health releases a new round of data later this morning. The majority of the fatalities have been people over the age of 70, but we know that at least 12 deaths have involved people between the ages of 20 and 49.

The positivity rate is falling

As Rhode Island was ramping up testing in April, it was not uncommon to see days where more than 15 percent of all tests were coming back positive for the coronavirus. But the infection rate has remained under 10 percent for 10 straight days, and the state hit a daily record for total tests on Saturday with 4,070.

Hospitalizations are steady

On March 1, it was difficult to imagine that Rhode Island would need to set up field hospitals just to care for all the people who would become infected with the coronavirus. On April 1, it was difficult to imagine that Rhode Island wouldn’t need those field hospitals. It’s May 18 now, and thankfully, the health care system hasn’t quite been as overloaded as some predicted. As of Sunday, there were 260 residents in the hospital, 64 in intensive care, and 45 on ventilators.

Half of all cases come from four cities

We know that there are now 12,674 confirmed cases in Rhode Island, and more than 50 percent of them come from Providence, Pawtucket, Cranston, and Central Falls. By comparison, Charlestown, Richmond, Little Compton, Hopkinton, Foster, Jamestown, and New Shoreham all have fewer than 20 reported cases.

NEED TO KNOW

⚓ Important story from Ed Fitzpatrick: As Central Falls has become the state’s hot spot for the coronavirus, he talked to an undocumented immigrant whose whole family ended up suffering from the virus.

⚓ This week’s Ocean State Innovators is a Q&A with Michael Lombardi, founder and president of Lombardi Undersea, a Middletown diving contractor making oxygen treatment hoods in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Have an idea for someone Ed should talk to for his weekly interview? E-mail him at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com.

⚓ We might not get to see baseball at McCoy Stadium any time soon, but would you have dinner there?

⚓ Who should Joe Biden pick to be his running mate? Columnist Jeff Jacoby joins the growing list of those who believe US Representative Val Demings is the right choice.

⚓ Speaking of Biden, my colleague Jess Bidgood has an excellent story on how he and US Senator Elizabeth Warren have a complex history that has given way to a new alliance.

WHAT'S ON TAP TODAY

⚓ Governor Gina Raimondo’s daily coronavirus update is at 1 p.m.

⚓ The Narragansett Town Council will take up a controversial resolution to allow police in Narragansett to use their discretion when it comes to enforcing the state’s coronavirus rules.

⚓ In Massachusetts, Governor Charlie Baker is expected to release more details on his plan to reopen the economy.

⚓ Rhode Island Commerce is holding a virtual town hall for the owners of hair salons at 2:30 p.m.

