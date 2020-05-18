Maine reports 1 death, 26 new cases of coronavirus

Cumberland County has reported the highest number of deaths of Maine’s counties, followed by Waldo County with 14, and Kennebec and York with eight each, officials said. Androscoggin has reported two deaths, and Franklin, Hanckock, and Penobscot have each reported one death.

A Cumberland County resident was the latest coronavirus-related death, with the county’s total rising to 36 deaths, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control.

Maine reported one death and 26 new cases of coronavirus Monday afternoon, bringing the statewide death toll to 71 and case count to 1,713.

Of the 26 new cases, 15 were reported in Cumberland County and five were reported in Androscoggin County, officials said. Cumberland has reported the highest number of cases with 852, trailed by York and Androscoggin with 302 and 139, respectively.

The uptick in deaths and cases comes two days after the Portland Press Herald reported that two campgrounds and two restaurants in the state filed a federal lawsuit against Governor Janet Mills, arguing that part of Mills’s plan to reopen the economy — the mandatory 14-day quarantine for out-of-state visitors before entering the state — is unconstitutional. The plaintiffs include the owners of Bayley’s Camping Resort in Scarborough, Little Ossipee Lake Campground in Waterboro, Little River Bar & Grill in York County, and the Seaside Square Cafe in Cumberland County.

Following pushback from the lodging industry and local politicians, Mills announced last week that state officials are reexamining the current plan and searching for an alternative which loosens the mandatory quarantine requirement while also keeping Maine residents safe.

As of Wednesday, 33,035 Maine residents have tested negative for the virus, officials said.

An additional 25 people have recovered from the coronavirus since Sunday, bringing the total recoveries across the state to 1,053, officials said.

Seven more people were hospitalized with the virus, the highest increase in hospitalizations in a week, officials said. The total number of people who have been hospitalized at some point during their illness rose to 223, with 42 people currently hospitalized. Of those patients, 16 are in critical care and 10 are on ventilators.

There are 189 ICU beds and 258 ventilators available for use across the state, officials said.

Materials from AP wire services was used in this report. Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.