Man arrested for allegedly carrying illegal gun, drugs after shots fired in Dorchester

Officers followed the vehicle to 3 Annapolis St., where its driver had stopped and turned off the vehicle’s headlights, police said. After approaching the vehicle, officers ordered the front seat passenger, Jonathan Dayton Young, 26, of Mattapan, to step outside, officials said.

Officers on patrol heard gunshots near Sumner Street at 8:35 p.m., police said. When they arrived, officers saw a white vehicle speeding away from a parking lot at 67 Sumner St., police said.

A man was arrested for allegedly carrying drugs and an illegal firearm after officers heard multiple gunshots ring out in Dorchester Saturday night, Boston police said.

Young refused to do so multiple times and officers forcibly removed him from the vehicle, police said.

Police allegedly found a blue Ruger Security 9mm firearm inside Young’s sweatshirt, officials said. Officers then removed the female driver from the front seat and searched the vehicle.

A medium-sized plastic bag containing a substance believed to be crack cocaine was recovered from the center console, police said. Twenty rounds of live ammunition also were discovered in a gun box in the vehicle’s trunk, officials said.

Officers found ballistic evidence behind 69A Sumner St., police said.

Police took the vehicle’s operator into custody. She was licensed to carry a firearm in Massachusetts, and was later released and issued a summons, officials said.

Young was arrested and charged with carrying a loaded firearm without a license, unlawful possession of a firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession of Class A drugs.

He is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester Municipal Court.

