Mass. reports 1,042 new coronavirus cases, 65 new deaths 

The Department of Public Health issued its daily data “dashboard” in a new format, highlighting several new measures the state considers key to moving forward with reopening, and noting that it had changed its reporting practices for one metric.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases climbed by 1,042 to 87,052. The Department of Public Health also reported 8,373 new tests had been conducted, marking a total of 469,199 in the state.

Hours after Governor Charlie Baker unveiled his plan to reopen Massachusetts , the state reported Monday that the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Massachusetts had risen by 65 cases to 5,862.

Advertisement

The officials said they were reporting the rate of positive test results by date of patient testing, rather than by the date the test results were received by the state, calling it more “precise and useful.”

The seven-day weighted average of positive test rates was 10.2 percent on Sunday, down from 10.3 percent on Saturday. It had declined 64 percent since April 15.

The three-day average of patients hospitalized with the virus was 2,607 on Sunday, down from 2,685 on Saturday. It had declined 27 percent since April 15.

The number of hospitals using surge capacity was 14 on Sunday, down from 18 on Saturday. It had declined 33 percent since April 15.

The three-day average of COVID-19 deaths was 94 on Friday, down from 101 on Thursday. It had declined 38 percent since April 15.

The new format of the report included a color-coded report card summarizing progress on key indicators. It said the state was seeing a positive trend on two of six indicators - COVID-19 positive test rate and testing capacity - and was “in progress” on the other four - number of deaths from COVID-19, number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals, health care system readiness, and contact tracing.

Advertisement

The numbers came after Baker laid out his highly-anticipated road map outlining four phases of reopening, each lasting for at least three weeks and determined by progress in the key health metrics.

A look at where Massachusetts currently is on key reopening testing metrics. State of Massachusetts

Officials said people should continue to cover their faces, practice social distancing, and wash their hands frequently through all four reopening phases.

State officials were clear Monday that the march toward a more normal life won’t necessarily happen in a linear fashion. If a new wave of infections causes cases to rise again, they could pull back to an earlier phase.

They also laid out a plan to ramp up testing, setting a goal of 45,000 tests per day by July — including “optional employer-sponsored testing” — and 75,000 by December, compared withroughly 10,000 per day now.

Baker said he believes officials are moving at “the right rate of speed” with the plan, informed by science and public health data.

“We’re playing this game — and it’s a real one — with the virus and ​the ​economy at the same time,” he said. “And it’s really important for people to step up and recognize​ and understand that this game’s not over.”

Some scientists who have tracked the spread of the virus called the restrictions broadly sensible, but cautioned that further outbreaks were possible or even likely as the state begins to emerge. Some said the return to churches and other places of worship was particularly concerning.

Advertisement

Martin Finucane, Matt Stout, and Tim Logan of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss