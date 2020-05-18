New mask under development at MIT could detect coronavirus, report says

The project is still in its early stages, but could help easily screen people for the virus in public places.

An MIT bioengineering lab led by Jim Collins is developing the mask, which can create a fluorescent signal when it detects particles of the coronavirus in a saliva sample, according to the report.

A new mask that can potentially detect COVID-19 just by when a person sneezes, breathes, or coughs is under development at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, according to a recent report from Business Insider.

“As we open up our transit system, you could envision it being used in airports as we go through security, as we wait to get on a plane,” Collins told Business Insider. “You or I could use it on the way to and from work. Hospitals could use it for patients as they come in or wait in the waiting room as a pre-screen of who’s infected.”

Sensors used in the mask contain genetic material that can attach to a virus, Business Insider said. The material is freeze-dried onto fabric and, if kept at room temperature, can work properly for several months.

The sensors are activated when they detect a combination of COVID-19′s genetic sequence and moisture that is breathed out by humans, according to the report.

Within one to three hours of detecting these materials, the sensors give off a fluorescent signal that can be detected by a fluorometer; a device that measures the fluorescent light emitted by the mask.

Collins told Business Insider that one of these fluorometers would only cost officials about a dollar to buy.

The lab has previously created sensors that can successfully detect viruses that lead to measles, SARS, and influenza, according to the report.

Business Insider said Collins and his team are hoping to demonstrate the new mask within the coming weeks.

“Once we’re in that stage, then it would be a matter setting up trials with individuals expected to be infected to see if it would work in a real-world setting,” Collins told Business Insider.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.








