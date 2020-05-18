Quick-thinking Boston police officer uses CPR to revive infant who wasn’t breathing

Thanks to the quick actions of a Boston police officer, an infant who was not breathing was resuscitated using CPR in Roxbury Sunday night, police said.

Around 10:45 p.m., officers received a report of “a baby not breathing” by Bragdon Street, Boston police said in a statement. When officers met with the infant’s mother, they noticed that the infant was in respiratory distress and wasn’t breathing.

Officer put the infant in position and began using CPR to clear the infant’s airway, police said. The infant began breathing and crying, and an EMS brought the infant to Boston Children’s Hospital for further evaluation.