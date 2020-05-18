R.I. to open two state beaches for Memorial Day

PROVIDENCE - Governor Gina Raimondo said Monday that two state beaches will open for Memorial Day, but she warned Rhode Island residents that the experience will look vastly difference from their traditional trips to beach.

Raimondo said only East Matunuck and Scarborough state beaches will open next Monday, but lifeguards won’t be on duty, bathrooms and concessions stands will be closed, and parking will be “limited.”

“When I say opening, it is not opening in a way that you would typically think of opening," Raimondo said during an afternoon press conference.