R.I. to open two state beaches for Memorial Day

PROVIDENCE - Governor Gina Raimondo said Monday that two state beaches will open for Memorial Day, but she warned Rhode Island residents that the experience will look vastly difference from their traditional trips to beach.
Raimondo said only East Matunuck and Scarborough state beaches will open next Monday, but lifeguards won’t be on duty, bathrooms and concessions stands will be closed, and parking will be “limited.”
“When I say opening, it is not opening in a way that you would typically think of opening," Raimondo said during an afternoon press conference.
Raimondo said she expects other state beaches to open during phase two of the state’s reopening plan, which is likely to occur in June.
Raimondo’s announcement came on the same day that the state Department of Health announced 121 new positive coronavirus cases in the state, bringing the total to 12,795 infections. Seven more people have died from the virus, bringing the total to 506.
There are 236 residents in the hospital, 62 in intensive care, and 46 on ventilators.
Raimondo also announced that churches and other religious institutions will be allowed to reopen on May 30.
This report will be updated.
