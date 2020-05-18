Surgeon charged in wife’s murder appeared at court hearing a day before she disappeared from Dover home

Tuerk’s appeal of his bail order was supported by McLean, who filed an affidavit on his behalf May 2 where she said she wanted to reconcile with her husband. “I feel safe and would like to bring my family back together with my husband,” McLean wrote in a May 2 court affidavit, later adding, “My goal is to salvage our family including reuniting with my husband as father and stepfather to my children.”

Tuerk participated in a video conference last Wednesday where Superior Court Judge William F. Sullivan rejected Tuerk’s request that bail conditions imposed March 4 when he was charged with attacking McLean be altered so he could leave the trailer he was living in that was located in Florida, according to court papers.

On the day before Kathleen McLean disappeared from her Dover home, her estranged husband appeared via video before a Norfolk Superior Court judge who ordered Dr. Ingolf Tuerk to stay away from McLean and the home they once shared, court records show.

A Dedham District Court judge denied Tuerk’s request May 6 and Tuerk then asked Sullivan to give it a second look during Wednesday’s hearing.

Judge Sullivan refused, records show.

According to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office, McLean was last seen in her Dover home Thursday night. Her remains were found in an outside area near the home Saturday night, authorities said. Tuerk is now charged with her murder. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday through the auspices of Dedham District Court, officials said. Authorities have not released any other details on the case, including a cause of death.

Tuerk is the former top surgeon at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Brighton who was fired last year after he was found by Attorney General Maura Healey’s office to have billed for $150,000 in medical visits that did not actually take place.

Tuerk, 58, formerly the hospital’s head of urology and a former Olympian in his native East Germany, had a public reputation at one time as a pioneering physician at the top of his field.

McLean, 45, ran Birch Tree Energy and Healing in Sudbury, which offered Reiki services to clients.

Tuerk already was facing charges filed in February that he had repeatedly attacked McLean over the past few months, including strangling her and cutting her with scissors. McLean had secured a restraining order against him that month.

On Sunday, those close to McLean mourned a generous mother of three who brought joy to those around her.

John DeLima, who said he has been a close friend of McLean since they met as teenagers, called her the "kindest person I’ve ever known.”

Loree Gunn, a friend and Reiki client of McLean, called her “pure magic."

“She had a huge heart and a big purpose in this world and the world will not be the same without her in it,” Gunn said. “Her work was incredibly transformational. She was one-of-a-kind.”

McLean’s business offered Reiki workshops and classes to clients that were intended to “nourish mind, body, and soul,” according to her LinkedIn profile.





