Three people stabbed during fight in Dorchester

Three people were stabbed during a fight on Hancock Street in Dorchester Saturday night, Boston Police said.
At 8:45 p.m., officers were called to a fight that had broken out between 10 people in front of 69 Hancock St., said Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston Police spokeswoman.
Police found one man with stab wounds upon arriving at the scene, Tavares said. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Two other people who were involved in the fight later went to the hospital on their own to be treated for lacerations, Tavares said. Their injuries were also non-life threatening.
Police did not say what caused the fight.
No arrests have been made. The incident remains under investigation.
