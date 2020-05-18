Three people stabbed during fight in Dorchester

Three people were stabbed during a fight on Hancock Street in Dorchester Saturday night, Boston Police said.

At 8:45 p.m., officers were called to a fight that had broken out between 10 people in front of 69 Hancock St., said Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston Police spokeswoman.

Police found one man with stab wounds upon arriving at the scene, Tavares said. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.