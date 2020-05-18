Troopers issue citation to N.Y. man who dropped ID down storm drain after he was driving 96 mph

Troopers issued a criminal citation to a New York man who dropped his identification down a storm drain after being pulled over for speeding in Central Massachusetts Friday night, State Police said.
The man was traveling 96 mph when troopers pulled him over, State Police said in a tweet. He had no active license.
“He dropped his ID down a storm drain thinking it would prevent Troopers from identifying him, but it did not work,” State Police said in a statement.
The man was issued a criminal citation for unlicensed operation, officials said.
As part of the Open Roads Speed Enforcement Initiative, troopers made 47 stops and issued 44 citations and warnings in the central part of the state Friday night, State Police said. Two drivers were cited for driving 101 mph and 104 mph. A total of 19 drivers were driving over 90 mph, authorities said.
The speed reduction initiative, which puts additional patrols on the road to monitor for people speeding, was implemented on April 25. As residents have abided by the state’s stay-at-home order, roads have become increasingly deserted, but speeding citations and fatal crashes have risen, officials said.
