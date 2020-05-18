Troopers issue citation to N.Y. man who dropped ID down storm drain after he was driving 96 mph

Troopers issued a criminal citation to a New York man who dropped his identification down a storm drain after being pulled over for speeding in Central Massachusetts Friday night, State Police said.

The man was traveling 96 mph when troopers pulled him over, State Police said in a tweet. He had no active license.

“He dropped his ID down a storm drain thinking it would prevent Troopers from identifying him, but it did not work,” State Police said in a statement.