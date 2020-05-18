Weymouth man accused of killing his father is held without bail

A Weymouth man accused of killing his 61-year-old father was arraigned Monday afternoon and is being held without bail, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s office.
William Walling Jr., 37, was arraigned before Quincy District Court Judge Mark S. Coven and a probable cause hearing is scheduled for July 8, according to David Traub, a spokesman for the Norfolk District Attorney’s office.
At the time of the murder Walling had an open court case on a previous charge of assault and battery on his father, Traub said.
Court records show that Walling had been arraigned on a charge of assault and battery on a person older than 60 on Oct. 31, 2019. He pleaded not guilty and was released on personal recognizance.
Walling was arrested Saturday night and charged with the murder of his father after relatives came by their home at 36 Lochmere Ave. to check on them, Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey said.
“The scene they observed led them to exit the home and contact police by 911 call,” Morrissey said in the statement.
When police arrived at about 7 p.m. they found William Walling Jr. in front of the house. Paramedics found his father, William D. Walling Sr., inside the house and pronounced him dead, officials said.
