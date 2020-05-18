Weymouth man accused of killing his father is held without bail

A Weymouth man accused of killing his 61-year-old father was arraigned Monday afternoon and is being held without bail, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s office.

William Walling Jr., 37, was arraigned before Quincy District Court Judge Mark S. Coven and a probable cause hearing is scheduled for July 8, according to David Traub, a spokesman for the Norfolk District Attorney’s office.

At the time of the murder Walling had an open court case on a previous charge of assault and battery on his father, Traub said.