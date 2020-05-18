Woman who pleaded guilty in ‘Varsity Blues’ case sentenced, fined

A defendant in the “Varsity Blues” college admissions case was sentenced Monday and ordered to pay a $250,000 fine for paying six-figure bribes to get her son into UCLA , according to the US attorney’s office for Massachusetts.

Xiaoning Sui, 48, a Chinese national living in Canada, was sentenced to time served behind bars — about five months — by US District Court Judge Douglas P. Woodlock during a teleconference hearing, according to the office of US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling.