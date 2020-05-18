Woman who pleaded guilty in ‘Varsity Blues’ case sentenced, fined

A defendant in the “Varsity Blues” college admissions case was sentenced Monday and ordered to pay a $250,000 fine for paying six-figure bribes to get her son into UCLA , according to the US attorney’s office for Massachusetts.
Xiaoning Sui, 48, a Chinese national living in Canada, was sentenced to time served behind bars — about five months — by US District Court Judge Douglas P. Woodlock during a teleconference hearing, according to the office of US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling.
Sui, who pleaded guilty in February, also agreed to forfeit the $400,000 she paid to facilitate the crime.
She is among more than 50 people charged in the scheme, in which wealthy parents allegedly cut big checks to admitted ringleader William “Rick” Singer and others to get their children falsely classified as athletic prospects — Sui’s son was presented as a soccer recruit — or facilitate cheating on SAT and ACT exams.
