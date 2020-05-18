Baker details plan to reopen Massachusetts

State officials warned each phase could last longer, and should COVID-19 begin spreading rapidly again, industries could be again told to shutter their doors.

The highly anticipated road map , which Baker is expected to lay out Monday morning at a State House news conference, outlines four phases of re-opening, each lasting for at least three weeks and determined by progress in driving down the number of new cases and hospitalizations, increasing testing capacity, and other health metrics.

Massachusetts can begin tip-toeing out of its pandemic-induced lockdown on Monday under a sweeping reopening plan released by Governor Charlie Baker that envisions a slow — and perhaps halting — return to aspects of normal life over the spring and summer.

Baker on Monday also modified the state’s stay-at-home advisory, now dubbed “Safer at Home,” to allow for a series of new industries to return, albeit with a number of restrictions still in place.

People over the age of 65 or those with underlying health conditions are urged to continue to stay home except for going to the grocery store, doctor, and pharmacy. Gatherings are still limited to 10 people, and hotels and other lodging will remain restricted to essential workers only for now. Baker’s order requiring all residents to wear masks in public when they can’t keep a six-foot distance from others also is still in place.

But the trappings of daily life, at least in steps, will return.

Construction sites and manufacturing plants can begin joining other so-called essential businesses in opening their doors on Monday. And offices outside of Boston can begin welcoming employees back, at a 25 percent capacity limit, starting May 25.

The tiered return is all part of Phase One — dubbed “Start” — which also allows houses of worship to reopen, in highly-restricted fashion, starting Monday.

Next week, a wider range of businesses, including hair salons, pet grooming, and retail stores, including recreational marijuana stores, doing curbside pickup, will be allowed to re-open. Hospitals can resume high-priority preventative and pediatric care and certain outdoor activities — such as parks, zoos and some athletic fields — can re-open on May 25.

So, too, can beaches, in time for Memorial Day, and drive-in theaters. Car washes can reopen, too, though they can only clean a car’s exterior. With each industry, the Baker administration is planning to release specific guidance that will govern how they’re supposed to operate.

Offices in Boston will then be allowed to open back to employees with the same 25 percent capacity restriction, starting June 1.

From there, if caseloads continue to trend downward and other metrics, including hospitalizations, also improve, the state will eventually progress to Phase Two — “Cautious” — which would include re-opening restaurants and most retail stores, hotels at limited capacity, playgrounds and some youth sports and, crucially for many working families, day camps this summer.

Phase Two would also include more MBTA service, including resumption of a full schedule on the Blue Line. The T will add more buses to “high-demand” routes, as staffing allows; the commuter rail will also add more trains; and ferry service, which has been closed, will resume on a limited basis.

But officials stressed Monday they are not putting a specific date on the start of the second phase and that the three-week minimum for Phase One is their best estimate.

Phase Three — dubbed “Vigilant” — would include the reopening of bars, gyms, casinos and museums. Phase Four — the “New Normal” — would continue from there, if caseloads and other metrics continue to move in a positive direction.

Still, officials said people should continue to cover their faces, be socially distant, and wash their hands frequently through all phases of the return.

And state officials were clear that the march toward a more normal life won’t necessarily happen in a linear fashion. If a new wave of infections causes cases to rise again, they could pull back to an earlier phase.

They also laid out a plan to ramp up testing, setting a goal of 45,000 tests per day by July — including “optional employer-sponsored testing — and 75,000 by December, compared to roughly 8,000 per day now.

The plan briefly addresses another key issue: Childcare. Daycares will remain closed, but the state is hoping to allow others to take advantage of the emergency day care centers the state has set up, which can take as many as 10,000 children but at the moment, have only 3,500.

State officials say they are also “continuing to tailor strategies” for safe childcare and summer camps.

Day camps would be allowed to open, with some restrictions, in Phase Two, while overnight camps could re-open in Phase Three. More details, they say, will be released in the weeks to come. As for school, plans for both summer learning and the 2020-2021 school year will be announced “soon.”

As businesses prepare to return, they’ll not be required to undergo an inspection before opening their doors. But they all must develop a written COVID-19 control plan, and sign a poster attesting they created one, which then must be posted for employees and visitors to see.

Local boards of health will then handle the bulk of enforcement, as they have since March 23, when Baker announced his order closing non-essential businesses.

Regardless of what the government allows, it’s unclear how quickly people will want to inch back into their normal routines.

More than seven in 10 residents said they won’t be comfortable movies, riding public transportation, and attending sporting events even as restrictions ease, a Suffolk University/Boston Globe/WGBH News poll conducted April 29-May 2 found.

And even if there is an effective treatment, but not yet a vaccine for COVID-19, a majority of residents would not be comfortable venturing into certain public spaces. One out of three people said they’d still not be comfortable eating out even after a treatment is found; more than half of people would still not want to go to a sporting event. And riding public transportation would remain uncomfortable for 57 percent of people, even with an effective treatment.

Those concerns jibe with warnings from economists who say even as governments loosen guidance and orders, the economy will continue to suffer until people feel safe from the virus.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout Tim Logan can be reached at timothy.logan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @bytimlogan.