Here’s what the Massachusetts reopening plan says about group gatherings

Here’s what the four-phase plan says about group gatherings:

Governor Charlie Baker on Monday released a four-phase plan about Massachusetts’ reopening, with each phase expected to last a minimum of three weeks. State officials said they’ll be monitoring data on coronavirus cases and deaths to determine whether the state can move ahead in each phase — or if it needs to move backward to a prior phase.

For those hoping to plan weddings or summer barbecues, the most important question about the Massachusetts plan for reopening is: When can we have group gatherings again?

Phase 1

The first phase, which began Monday, keeps in place the current standard. Group gatherings have to be fewer than 10 people.

During this phase, the state is also moving into a “safer at home” advisory, a slightly looser version than the state’s “stay-at-home" advisory that had been in place.

Anyone traveling to Massachusetts from out of the state is being urged to self-quarantine for 14 days, and lodging is still being restricted to essential workers.

Phase 2

The state has not yet determined what size group gatherings will be allowed to be in Phase 2 and beyond.

Both business and recreational travel will continue to be discouraged in the second phase, and out-of-state travelers will continue to be urged to self-quarantine for 14 days. Lodging will be open but with some restrictions.

Phase 3

Starting in Phase 3, which is considered the “vigilant” phase, guidance on both group gatherings and travel will be determined based on coronavirus trend data.

The state has not announced anything further.

Phase 4

Group gathering restrictions in Phase 4, which is being called the “new normal,” will also be based on coronavirus trend data.

Travel at that point is expected to resume.

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.