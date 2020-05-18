‘Reopening does not mean back to normal,’ Mayor Walsh says

“Beginning to reopen the economy does not mean the risk of contracting the virus is gone," Walsh said in a statement. “The fastest and most sustainable way out of this situation is the healthy way, and we simply can’t afford unnecessary setbacks.”

Mayor Martin J. Walsh warned that reopening "does not mean back to normal, and normal is not what we should be striving for,” while questions persisted about details of the reopening process.

Governor Charlie Baker’s plan to slowly unthaw Massachusetts’ COVID-19 devastated economy was met with caution and worry from city officials in Boston on Monday, as several large employers said their workers will continue to work from home.

On May 25, lab and office space can open, with restrictions, in the state — except in Boston, where offices can open starting June 1. Baker said at a Monday press conference that Boston had asked for that step to be implemented on the later date. Asked why, Walsh’s office provided no answers on Monday.

Workers in offices that will open in Boston and everywhere else are still strongly encouraged to work from home, and businesses should keep the number of workers who are present at less than 25 percent of the workplace’s maximum legal occupancy.

The state’s reopening allowed for construction and manufacturing to resume on Monday, but Walsh’s office said Boston will be reopening the construction industry “in a phased manner.”

In March, Boston became the first major US city to pause construction because of the pandemic. Now, the city is allowing “work on schools, hospitals, some residential work, and open-air construction until May 25.” After that, Boston will permit any construction that is allowed by the state, so long as the project has the required coronavirus plans in place.

As of Monday, the city has had more than 11,900 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, including 587 deaths.

Boston authorities declared a public health emergency March 15, which remains in place until further notice. The city’s recommended 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew also remains for the time being.

City Councilor Andrea Campbell, whose district is largely comprised of Dorchester and Mattapan, as well as parts of Roslindale and Jamaica Plain, fears the reopening plans will give people a false sense of security.

"This virus is still spreading, and certain communities, especially those in my district, continue to suffer great pain and loss,” she said in a statement.

City Councilor Michelle Wu expressed concern that the state had not yet reached the level of testing she thinks is needed to reopen and said she wants multilingual community outreach to be a priority in the process. She also said she wants paid sick-leave protections for workers strengthened during the public health crisis and emphasized that child-care policies will be crucial. for the reopening.

“This is not an issue that you can just figure out later; it affects every family in some way,” she said.

Both Wu and Councilor Michael Flaherty had concerns about how the reopening would play out with regards to public transit. Flaherty wondered how social distancing would work on a train, a bus, or a subway platform. The state’s plan does call for increased service for high-demand bus routes and MBTA lines during phase two of the reopening.

“We don’t want anything we do in the next couple weeks to undo all of the collective hard work and effort over the last two months,” Flaherty said.

Some companies anticipated that working from home will continue to be the day-to-day reality for many in the coming months.

Liberty Mutual Insurance employs about 4,600 in the city, and its headquarters is in the Back Bay. Melanie Foley, a Liberty Mutual executive, said the majority of its employees will work virtually through the summer.

“We’ll be taking a phased approach in reopening our offices with some employees returning sooner than others," Foley said in a statement. “Our priority is that we do this right, rather than quickly. We’ll be thoughtful and flexible in our decisions, guided by our own employees’ sentiment, local risk, government guidance and other factors.”

Scott Overland, a spokesman for Pearson, a textbook publisher that has about 1,000 workers who live in Massachusetts and an office on Boylston Street, said the “primary concern is the health and well-being of our employees.”

“We are closely monitoring guidance from state and local governments and health officials to determine when we can begin to safely reopen our offices," Overland said. “At this time and for the foreseeable future, we continue to ask our employees across the US and around the world to work from home, unless there is an extenuating circumstance that requires office access.”

A spokeswoman for Boston University, which employs more than 10,000 workers, said in a statement that its plans “are very consistent with the Governor’s, and we are supportive of the thoughtful and methodical way in which his Administration has consulted with everyone, and reached data and science-based conclusions.”

Returning to a “residential campus operation” remains BU’s goal for the fall, according to the school.

Jaclyn Reiss of the Globe staff contributed to this report.









