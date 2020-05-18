Scientists say Baker’s reopening plan is sensible, but still concerning

Scientists who have followed the disease’s spread said they were encouraged by recent trends, but worried about the impact of loosening restrictions on gatherings of people in Massachusetts, where at least 1,000 new daily infections have been reported over the past five days.

Baker’s plan calls for tight safety restrictions as houses of worship, construction, and manufacturing re-open first. They will be followed by retail, hair salons, and some lab and office spaces next Monday.

As Governor Charlie Baker unveiled his plan Monday to reopen the state’s economy, scientists expressed concern about people’s safety as they start to mingle and travel more freely following the coronavirus shutdown.

Advertisement

“We’re going in the right direction but we still have a lot of cases per day," said Erin Bromage, a professor of immunology at University of Massachusetts in Dartmouth. "It would be wise to get it lower before we start the interactions back up again.”

Several epidemiologists said a second wave of infection is possible, likely even. They noted that that a return to church and worship services could be especially problematic.

Samuel Scarpino, an epidemiologist at Northeastern University, said he felt the guidelines were appropriate, but their emphasis on screening for fevers and coughs could be misleading, given the high percentage of transmission among people with no symptoms.

“This is likely to give a false sense of security and will be frustrating when the inevitable spread happens from someone who wasn’t visibly sick,” Scarpino said, adding that masks, frequent testing, and heightened contact tracing would be crucial to lower spread among people unaware they were contagious.

At a news conference Monday, Baker acknowledged the risk of a second wave of infections as he seeks to return people to work — nearly 1 million people have been left unemployed by the crisis. Baker said he would allow the public health data to dictate when and whether the state moves forward — or backward — among his four phases of reopening.

Advertisement

“These two will be inseparable: getting back to work and fighting COVID — until there is a medical breakthrough with treatments or a vaccine,” Baker said. “We cannot move forward unless we commit to continuing to slow the spread.”

While construction and manufacturing may be easier for people to stay distant, epidemiologists said they were most concerned about houses of worship reopening, even at 40 percent of capacity, per the governor’s order. Baker’s plan also called for universal masks and encouraged outdoor services.

In a rural area with low, daily coronavirus case counts, Bromage said, those guidelines are appropriate. But in an urban area such as Boston, where cases are higher, “that’s probably not enough," particularly for elderly or sick people at risk of severe complications of the virus.

Bromage said services should be held as quickly as possible — the longer they go on, the more exposure congregants will have to an infected person in the audience, increasing their risk of getting sick. Group singing also raises risks, Bromage noted, because singing generates more droplets than talking or breathing.

Several large outbreaks have originated in churches, according to published reports. In Sacramento County, Calif., last month, 71 people connected to a single church became infected with the virus. A person who attended a California religious service on Mother’s Day may have unwittingly exposed 180 others to the virus, another California county announced Friday.

Advertisement

Dr. David Hamer, infectious disease expert at Boston Medical Center and professor at Boston University School of Public Health, added that people should take special care in indoor spaces with less air circulation.

“Houses of worship worry me,” Hamer said. “Forty percent [of capacity] is still quite a few people.”

Hamer noted that cramped entrances and shared surfaces in religious spaces would only increase opportunities for infection. “It’s a potential recipe for disease transmission,” he said.

Scientists said people working outdoors have less to fear.

“Construction does not worry me,” Hamer said. “In most cases, construction teams can wear masks. They can maintain distance. There’s air circulation.”

Helen Jenkins, a biostatistics professor at Boston University, said the state’s guidelines for houses of worship, construction, and manufacturing looked “good and thorough.” But she was concerned about encouraging co-workers to alert supervisors of another worker’s symptoms, leading to a worker being sent home. She said anyone sent home with symptoms should still receive pay, otherwise they could be motivated to hide their symptoms or a positive COVID test.

“People should be incentivized to report their own symptoms/diagnosis rather than the opposite," Jenkins said in an email.

Dr. David Brown, chief of emergency medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital lauded Baker’s approach as thoughtful, and inclusive of healthcare providers, public health officials, and business leaders’ opinions.

Still, Brown explained that an increase in virus transmission would be “inevitable" as society reopens.

Advertisement

“There will be some increase in the spread of the disease as we come together more," Brown said. "But we can slow that, and we can keep it manageable and we can limit the impact if we’re thoughtful.”

All the scientists urged people to maintain vigilance around keeping six feet apart, frequent hand-washing, wearing face coverings in public, and limiting indoor interactions with people.

“If we maintain those strategies ... I think we can continue to slow the spread of the virus to a manageable disease burden," Brown said. “As long as we keep that number [of cases] low, or relatively low, so that we can manage those patients, then the healthcare system won’t get overrun as we reopen society.”

Naomi Martin can be reached at naomi.martin@globe.com. Dasia Moore can be reached at dasia.moore@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @daijmoore