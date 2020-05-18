Suffolk University’s 2020 graduates will walk next year

While many schools across Massachusetts and beyond chose to have virtual commencements, Kelly said she considered the ceremony too important to hold online.

The ceremony is now scheduled to take place on May 23, 2021 at Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion in Boston, President Marisa Kelly told students in an e-mail Monday.

Suffolk University has pushed its commencement ceremony for the class of 2020 back a full year, to May 2021, because of continued health concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I have felt that this moment is so important to you, your loved ones, and to this University community that we need to come together and celebrate in person, if at all possible,” she said in her message. “I am guardedly confident that by May of 2021 public health conditions and guidelines will allow us to bring our graduates and their families safely together to celebrate.”

Graduation ceremonies for the class of 2021 will be held the day after the 2020 event next year, Kelly’s statement said.

“Yours will be a unique celebration, reflecting what has been a distinct experience for the class of 2020. Even as we honor your academic accomplishments, we will mark your return as members of our alumni community,” she said. “I hope you will save the date for a celebration that we hope will be worth waiting for and one to remember.”



