Expand access to the ballot

The coronavirus crisis and necessary social distancing measures threaten to further diminish participation in critical upcoming 2020 elections. But it doesn’t have to be that way. The state must use this opportunity to modernize policies to allow more candidates and more voters to participate in the democratic process.

In 2018, I was a candidate in one of the closest congressional primaries in Massachusetts’ history — one that ended in a post-recount margin of 145 votes. For more than a year, campaign staff and volunteers invested enormous time and resources canvassing the Third District, hoping to turn out as many voters as possible. Despite the effort, fewer than 1 in 4 registered voters took part in the primary — and that was considered a high turnout.

First, prior to the pandemic, in order to get on the ballot, candidates were required to collect hundreds or thousands of wet-ink signatures from voters. Volunteers for my campaign stood outside places like grocery stores and coffee shops to collect these signatures. But this process is unnecessary. The private sector regularly uses digital e-signature tools for critical business dealings.

It took a lawsuit for Massachusetts to change its guidelines to allow digital signatures on ballot access forms this year. In the interim, campaign volunteers around the state were forced to risk their health by collecting signatures in person — it was suggested volunteers give each voter a new pen — or by mailing forms to voters and asking them to mail back hard copies to the campaign. It was an irresponsible and embarrassing display of our antiquated system. The new digital signature policy shouldn’t expire after this election cycle.

Second, the state needs to ensure that anyone who wants to vote has the ability to do so safely and easily. Massachusetts lags behind many states in providing viable options to exercise this right.

At a minimum, the absentee-ballot rules need to be modernized. Until COVID-19, registered voters were granted an absentee ballot only if religious beliefs, a disability, or travel kept them from voting at their polling place on Election Day. It should be far more simple: Anyone who wants to vote by mail in advance of an election should be able to do so, regardless of reason. Currently, voters in 34 states have this right, and Massachusetts voters should have the same.

But the state can — and should — go further. California recently committed to automatically mailing all registered voters a ballot for the November general election. Oregon has had a mail-in ballot system for more than 20 years, and it’s no wonder that they had the highest voter turnout in the 2018 midterms — 63 percent compared with a national average of 49 percent. Fear-mongers will raise concern about ballot security, but it is unfounded — out of more than 100 million mail-in ballots since 2000 in Oregon, there have been roughly a dozen cases of voter fraud.

Democracy works best when there is a diverse slate of candidates and there are as many voters as possible. Massachusetts is systemically behind in pursuit of these principles. Every vote counts. Let’s seize this moment to ensure we have as many of them as possible.

Daniel Arrigg Koh is a member of the Andover Select Board and chief operating officer of HqO. He is a former chief of staff to Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh.