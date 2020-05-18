Gross, Rollins take tough-on-crime rhetoric too far in recent comments

We are upset by recent gun violence in Boston. But now is not the time for tough-on-crime rhetoric and fear-mongering.

Indeed, Boston Police Commissioner William Gross’s and Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins’s recent comments fly in the face of public health guidance (“Rollins, Gross issue stern warning to gun violence suspects,” Metro, May 5). Public health experts agree that reducing jail and prison populations will help stop the spread of COVID-19 and save lives inside and outside of correctional facilities.

Worse, Gross’s claims that reducing the number of people we incarcerate makes communities less safe are unsupported. Since the pandemic broke, governors, police, prosecutors, and sheriffs across the country have begun to work together to reduce jail and prison populations. While much more is needed, tens of thousands of people so far have been released or have not been brought into the criminal legal system in the first place. During this same period, overall crime has dropped in cities across the nation, from Los Angeles and Denver to Chicago and Atlanta. In Boston, overall crime is down 24 percent from this time last year, while weapons-related incidents are down 17 percent, according to an analysis of Boston Police Department data by the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts.