Left wing’s digs at Kamala Harris overlook her value as a running mate

Re “Kamala Harris poses pitfalls to Biden as potential VP pick” (Letters, May 12): Kamala Harris has been denounced by the Democratic left wing for years. She is not progressive enough for them. But most of their criticisms stem from positions that the senator took between 2004 and around 2014, during her tenure as California district attorney and attorney general. However, during that same period she also established a model program for first-time drug offenders that gave them the chance to have their charges dismissed. She was awarded for rectifying a backlog of rape cases.

This month she displayed her progressive orientation when she partnered with Senators Bernie Sanders and Edward Markey on a bill giving monthly cash to Americans. Wouldn’t the left think that was progressive enough? I hope so.