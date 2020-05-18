Protecting vulnerable seniors must go hand in hand with releasing data

Shirley Leung and Larry Edelman’s news analysis, “A middle ground on reopening” (Page A1, May 14) rightly points out that protecting vulnerable seniors is key to safely reopening society. In addition to prioritizing senior care communities for testing, personal protective equipment, and staffing support, local and national policy makers should mandate the release of COVID-19-related data.

This information is helping to direct limited resources to hot spots, isolate infected residents from the healthy, and support overall decision-making in a growing list of states and counties where it has already been made available. It can also help us understand the impact of the virus as the country reopens, adjusts to a new normal, and prepares for future crises.