To stop the spread of coronavirus, scientists must unite against Trump

The administration is brash in fighting science and evidence that does not fit its “messaging.” This hostile political environment makes it hard for Fauci and others to stick to the evidence while maintaining a position of influence.

Nevertheless, the popularity of Fauci and governors like Andrew Cuomo of New York and Mike DeWine of Ohio demonstrates a national appetite for accurate information even when it conveys more challenge than good news. That is why Fauci, an immunologist with a Brooklyn accent who has worn white coats and grey suits for 52 years in the government health bureaucracy, is now one of the most widely respected people in the country. He has established that his affinity to data is stronger than his loyalty to any one person.

Still, the threat of political distortion is great. Following the evidence requires scientific independence. Scientists from Galileo through current Nobel laureates have shown that knowledge advances only when scientists challenge the status quo.

So why have Fauci and Birx risked making themselves complicit by standing by (except for telltale face rubs and shoe shuffling) as political leaders peddled falsehoods or dangerous foolishness about disinfectants. On Friday, they stood masked and silent, like stage extras, symbolically propping up the president while he downplayed the value of a vaccine and seemed to endorse choosing not to take it. They function in a political context and surely understand the need to maintain some rapport to be effective. In this, however, they face several recognizable traps:

The Organizational Niche Protection Dilemma “Going along with some things I think are wrong preserves my position to achieve my big objectives.” The wrongs accepted however may add up to outweigh those “big objectives” or even block achieving them.

Appeasing the Bully Indulging abusive or narcissistic personalities does not mollify but often encourages them. Appeasement may avoid immediate conflict or “blow ups” and achieve some near-term objectives. The bully is sensitive to any insecurity, however, and early appeasement may encourage further and greater intrusion.

The Seduction of Power People may subordinate their own judgment to feel closer to the power they both fear and admire. This may erode their objectivity as they increasingly identify with the leader. Subtly, this illusory enhancement in stature may result in the sacrifice of independent judgment, leading to collusion and submission.

Keeping Myself Alive While colleagues get picked off, one may hope to protect oneself. “If she gets fired, it’s crucial that I stay to represent what’s important.”

To avoid these traps and protect their ability to keep COVID-19 planning science-based, Fauci and colleagues must stick together. From the forced mea culpa by the Centers for Disease Control director Dr. Robert Redfield over having predicted difficulties next fall, the president retweeting calls for Fauci’s dismissal, and last week’s “dig,” President Trump appears ready to sideline any one of them should it suit his mood. He may be less rash if they stick together, forcing him to risk losing them all. Unfortunately, Saturday’s reports of Birx criticizing Redfield give the president opportunity to divide and conquer.

The public’s right to science requires independence of science. Fauci and his colleagues have secured that independence and reliance on evidence while also maintaining their influence in responses to COVID. However, they must not allow that independence to be compromised. Indeed, if political encroachments grow too great, there may come a time for full-throated, public, principled dissent to protect not themselves but the country’s right to the independent science it requires.

Edwin B. Fisher is a clinical psychologist and professor in the Gillings School of Global Public Health at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill and editor of “Principles and Concepts of Behavioral Medicine: A Global Handbook.” Robert M. Kaplan is a faculty member at Stanford University’s Clinical Excellence Research Center, a former associate director of the National Institutes of Health, former chief science officer for the U.S. Agency for Health care Research and Quality, and author of “More than Medicine: The Broken Promise of American Health.” Dr. Leonard L. Glass is a psychiatrist at McLean Hospital, associate professor at Harvard Medical School, and former president of the Boston Psychoanalytic Society and Institute. He and Fisher are each contributors to “The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 37 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Professionals Assess a President.”