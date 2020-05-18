Bay State Summer Games canceled for the first time in 39 years

Events for the 39th edition were scheduled to run from May 30 — with a pair of swimming qualifiers — until the weekend of July 25-26, with pickleball and rugby.

The health and well-being of a projected 5,000-plus athletes, in addition to officials, coaches, medical staff, and other volunteers were the determining factors in the fight against the pandemic.

The 2020 Bay State Summer Games were canceled for the first time since its debut in 1982, it was announced Monday.

Kevin Cummings, who has served as executive director of the Bay State Games since 1999 and worked for the organization since 1984, called the decision difficult and “very disappointing” but a harsh reality given the times.

“We believe it is appropriate given the unprecedented impact this pandemic has had on everyone, as well as our ability to produce events this year,” said Cummings.

The Bay State Games use facilities and fields at schools and colleges such as Harvard, Emmanuel, and BC High. Because of the coronavirus, availability at those venues has been canceled.

“For baseball, for instance, those tryouts are held in June, and there was no place to select teams,” said Cummings. “And a number of national governing bodies had suspended activities, swimming until the end of June, and rugby, through July.”

Cummings said a few of the singular events, such as fencing, badminton, wrestling, archery, etc., could be held in the fall, “if it is safe to do so.”

“We hope that this is a one-year hurdle, and we will be able to come back strong in 2021.”

Athletes who have registered for the 2020 Summer Games will be refunded their fee. If a sport is postponed to the fall, a new registration will be required. For more information, go to www.baystategames.org.

Craig Larson can be reached at craig.larson@globe.com