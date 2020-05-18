Bruins still determining what the governor’s announcement means for their operations

The Bruins are still determining what Governor Charlie Baker’s reopening announcements on Monday mean for their operations, which have been conducted virtually since the NHL paused March 12.
A team spokesman provided to the Globe a statement from president Cam Neely that did not specify whether the Bruins’ practice facility, Warrior Ice Arena, was open to team employees.
“On behalf of the Bruins, I would like to applaud the efforts of Governor Baker, Lieutenant Governor [Karyn] Polito and all the members of the Reopening Advisory Board for their work over the last two months and specifically for the work that went into the reopening plan that was unveiled this morning,” Neely said.
“We will continue to work closely with them, along with Mayor [Marty] Walsh and the City of Boston, the medical experts and the National Hockey League on next steps for the Bruins, and when we have a plan in place, we will communicate that to our fans.”
Warrior Ice Arena, which opened in 2016, is part of the redevelopment project New Balance undertook on Guest Street in Brighton, at the site now called Boston Landing.
It also seems unclear to New Balance when it can open the rink to the public. In a statement, the company said it was “monitoring the state’s reopening plans to understand when ice arenas will be able to open.”
New Balance headquarters are down the block from Warrior Ice Arena, the Celtics’ Auerbach Center, and a 3,500-seat concert venue and athletic track, which is slated to open next year.
