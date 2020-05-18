Bruins still determining what the governor’s announcement means for their operations

The Bruins are still determining what Governor Charlie Baker’s reopening announcements on Monday mean for their operations, which have been conducted virtually since the NHL paused March 12.

A team spokesman provided to the Globe a statement from president Cam Neely that did not specify whether the Bruins’ practice facility, Warrior Ice Arena, was open to team employees.

“On behalf of the Bruins, I would like to applaud the efforts of Governor Baker, Lieutenant Governor [Karyn] Polito and all the members of the Reopening Advisory Board for their work over the last two months and specifically for the work that went into the reopening plan that was unveiled this morning,” Neely said.