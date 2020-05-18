BU’s Anna Weis forced to navigate uncharted course in Olympic sailing

She had already taken a year and a half hiatus from from BU,, so was it worthwhile to train another year full-time for what is now the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and keep her education on hold? Or, should Weis, 22, return to finish the final three semesters of her health science degree?

While Weis and her sailing partner, Riley Gibbs, achieved their goal,Weis quickly found herself at a crossroads when the Olympic Committee postponed the games for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Halfway through her sophomore year at Boston University, Anna Weis took a leave of absence as part of her quest to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in sailing.

“I was actually planning on coming back in the fall, but now I am going to defer another year,” Weis said. “It was a little hard to wrap my head around [it] because I was pretty excited to come back to school and finish my degree, but giving us a another whole year to train is pretty big.”

Weis, a native of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., began sailing at age eight at the Lauderdale Yacht Club.

“Once you learn, you just start competing,” she said.

Soon after she learned, she found success. As a high school senior, Weis won the 2016 single-handed Laser Radial US championship. She always knew sailing was in her future, but still decided to go to college after graduating from St. Thomas Aquinas High.

Starting in the spring of 2017, Weis spent 2½ years at BU, including a one-year stint on the women’s varsity rowing team. After her sophomore year, Weis decided to take a leave of absence at the semester break of the 2018-19 school year to focus on sailing full-time.

Weis soon began training with Gibbs, whom Weis met at a regatta in Florida. Gibbs, 23, a Los Angeles native, needed a new partner, and Weis jumped at the opportunity.

“I reached out to a lot of different girls from around the country, because it’s a mixed gender class, NACRA 17,” Gibbs said. “She was the only one that was seriously considering it. You could say, she was kind of on the hook on Day One from first mentioning it.”

The duo won the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru. They finished 14th in the 2019 World Championships and 17th in the 2020 World Championships to earn their Olympic bid. They were set to represent Team USA in NACRA 17, a mixed foiling catamaran division.

For Weis, taking time off from school was worth it.

“There’s always that thought in your head of, ‘What if we don’t [qualify]?’ But also, ‘What if we do?’” Weis said. “It was scary at first, but a couple months in, I was like, ‘Wow I think we can do this.’

“When we did qualify, it was a relief. It was easier for me to know it was the right thing to take off school because we did qualify.”

They train in their Los Angeles base five days a week for 4-5 hours. In the past year, they competed in Spain, Peru, New Zealand, Australia, United Kingdom, and Italy. Weis and Gibbs, who was studying marine biology at Orange Coast College, spent 10 months of a year-long span on the road before COVID-19 made travel a bit more challenging.

“We were always on the go,” Gibbs said.

Weis and Gibbs are coached by Sally Barkow and Jay Glaser. Only one coach is allowed at the Olympics, and Barkow, a 2008 Olympian, will be with them at the Olympics next summer.

“It’s a joy to work with Anna,” Balkow said. “She brings a smile to the incredibly hard effort that’s needed each day to achieve their Olympic dreams. I enjoy her passion and ability to learn each day.”

Recently, Weis and Gibbs were confirmed for the 2021 games. They do not have to qualify again, and conceivably could return to school and not train full-time. They plan on continuing their Olympic-level training, hoping to peak again come summer 2021. Weis plans on taking classes online during the next year of training.

“All the stars kind of aligned,” Weis said. “I knew school was always going to be there. I didn’t want to pass up this opportunity because you never know what’s going to happen in the future.”

