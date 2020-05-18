Governors cautious, supportive of return of live pro sports

The country’s pro sports leagues have been shuttered amid the coronavirus pandemic, and while they have been making tentative plans to resume play, it remains unclear when and how they will be able to do so.

“New York State is ready and willing to partner with major sports teams that are interested in playing games safely, without fans,” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo wrote on Twitter. “If our professional sports teams can make it work (& be safe) on their end, we’re supportive.”

The prospects for the nation’s professional sports leagues to resume operations were boosted Monday when the governors of California, New York, and Texas announced their support of pro sports returning in their states.

Major League Baseball has made a return-to-play proposal to its players' union with an eye toward a possible resumption of training next month and a season beginning in early July, perhaps with teams playing in their home cities and stadiums but being grouped geographically to limit travel. The NBA has been exploring completing its season, perhaps by playing at a single site in Orlando or Las Vegas.

The NFL has the luxury of time, with its season not scheduled to begin until September. The league released a schedule for a full 2020 season and said it hopes to play a full and on-time season, with teams in their home cities and stadiums, but will adjust if needed.

The situation in California has seemed potentially problematic for the leagues, especially after last week’s news that Los Angeles County might extend its safer-at-home order for three months even while easing some restrictions. But Governor Gavin Newsom announced Monday that he can foresee pro sports returning early next month, albeit with restrictions.

“Sporting events, pro sports in that first week or so of June without spectators and modifications and very prescriptive conditions also could begin to move forward,” Newsom said. “And a number of other sectors of our economy will open up, again, if we hold these trend lines in the next number of weeks.”

In Texas, Governor Greg Abbott announced that professional sports can resume May 31 without in-person spectators.

Abbott also said Little League baseball can resume play with parents watching under social distancing guidelines.

Qualifying rounds eliminated for US Open

The US Open might feel more like a closed shop this year.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which already has postponed the US Open at Winged Foot from June to September, has forced the USGA to do away with qualifying for the first time since 1924.

Open qualifying is the hallmark of golf’s second-oldest championship. The USGA often points out that typically half of the 156-man field has to go through either 36-hole qualifying or 18-hole and 36-hole qualifying. It even invested in a marketing campaign that was rolled out in February titled, “From Many, One,” to illustrate that more than 9,000 people apply to play in the US Open, eventually yielding to one winner.

The USGA had 108 local qualifiers planned in 45 states and one in Canada, followed by 12 sectional qualifiers — nine in the United States, one each in Canada, England, and Japan.

When the US Open was postponed, 50 players were exempt through various categories, such as past champions the last 10 years or top 10 from last year’s US Open, major champions from the last five years, and the top 30 players who reached the Tour Championship last year.

The USGA did not announce Monday how other players would become exempt.

Among those who have yet to qualify is Phil Mickelson, a runner-up six times in the only major he hasn’t won. Mickelson said in February he would not ask the USGA for an exemption, and that if he didn’t qualify or become exempt, he wouldn’t play. Winged Foot is where Mickelson made double bogey on the final hole in 2006 to lose by one.

The field presumably will be smaller because of the later date, though the USGA did not mention the field size in its April 6 announcement that the US Open was moving to Sept. 17-20 at Winged Foot, in Mamaroneck, N.Y.

The USGA said there would not be qualifying for three other championships it will hold this year — the US Women’s Open (moved to December in Houston) and the US Amateur and US Women’s Amateur, both still scheduled for August.

The US Open, which dates to 1895, had so many players wanting to compete in the years after World War I that it introduced qualifying in 1924. Then, it went to two stages of qualifying in 1959 — 18-hole local qualifying and 36-hole sectional qualifying.

Ken Venturi in 1964 and Orville Moody in 1969 are the only US Open champions who got through both stages. Lucas Glover in 2009 was the last US Open champion to go through 36-hole qualifying.

Bay State Games canceled for first time

The Bay State Summer Games were canceled for the first time since its debut in 1982. Events for the 39th edition were scheduled to run from May 30 — with a pair of swimming qualifiers — until the weekend of July 25-26, with pickleball and rugby.

The health and well-being of a projected 5,000-plus athletes, in addition to officials, coaches, medical staff, and other volunteers were the determining factors in the cancellation.

Kevin Cummings, who has served as Bay State Games executive director since 1999 and worked for the organization since 1984, called the decision difficult and “very disappointing” but a harsh reality given the times.

“We believe it is appropriate given the unprecedented impact this pandemic has had on everyone, as well as our ability to produce events this year,” said Cummings.

The Bay State Games use facilities and fields at schools and colleges such as Harvard, Emmanuel, and BC High. Because of the pandemic, availability at those venues has been canceled.

Marlins head back to camp Tuesday

The Miami Marlins will allow players on their 40-man roster access to their spring training complex to pitch off a mound or hit in batting cages beginning Tuesday, a person familiar with the decision told the Associated Press. The rest of the complex in Jupiter, Florida, will remain closed, the person said.

The optional workouts will be individual, with a staff member present, and those involved will abide by social distancing guidelines, the person said.

Major League Baseball is considering proposed methods to salvage a season delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. Plans have been formulated to possibly start the season in early July.

Meanwhile, USA Baseball has tentatively scheduled July 24 as the start date for its schedule of summer events. The nation’s sport governing body says the first event would be the 14U Cup from July 24-26 at the national training complex in Cary, N.C. Eight other age-group competitions will be held from late July through August.

All events are subject to cancellation or postponement based on the coronavirus pandemic.

Premier League facing year’s worth of restrictions

The Premier League has been told by government experts that coronavirus restrictions could endure for at least a year in English soccer, with players allowed to resume only non-contact training from Tuesday.

The German Bundesliga is already back underway, but the aspiration to restart England’s top division on June 12 now looks hard to meet.

“We have to be flexible about it,” Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said in a media call Monday.

Allowing players to eventually take part in contact training in England still depends on government approval if there is no new spike in COVID-19 cases after an easing of lockdown restrictions.

“[Once] we have had a proper discussion with clubs about how much is required to create the fitness levels before they can start playing, we are then in a position to be able to confirm when the season start is,” Masters said.

The clubs on Monday agreed to training protocols for small groups of players while maintaining social distancing that exists in wider society. Coronavirus testing is due to take place twice weekly at clubs on up to 40 players, coaches and support staff. The first set of results are expected on Tuesday.

The protocols have been formed in conjunction with the government.

“They’ve made it very clear that the social situation, the public health situation is not going to change over the next six to 12 months,” Premier League medical adviser Mark Gillett said. “We’re going to be looking to make the same kind of cultural changes at training grounds and in footballers’ behaviors whether we have this conversation now or at any point this year. It is important that people understand that.”

Players will have to arrive at the training ground on their own — already in their uniforms — and leave at least three spaces between each car in the parking area. Players will be allowed on fields only for a maximum 75 minutes for now.

Newcastle released plans for up to five players to work together on a pitch, with only 10 squad members at the training ground at any one time.

Meanwhile in Italy, Serie A play won’t pick up until June 14 unless the Italian government gives it the green light to resume earlier.

Serie A has been off since March 9, when the government ordered a nationwide lockdown.

Italian clubs resumed training on an individual basis on May 4 when lockdown measures in the country started to ease. They were slated to return to training together Monday but they have not been given the green light to do so by the Italian government’s science panel.

In Germany, Bundesliga soccer players will be reminded not to celebrate goals together after Hertha Berlin’s team shared hugs and high fives over the weekend.

Most teams have stuck to restrained arm bumps when they score but Hertha’s more exuberant celebrations in the 3-0 win over Hoffenheim on Saturday prompted criticism they were undermining the league’s social distancing guidelines.

Players can’t be fined or banned for celebrating together.

In Scotland, Celtic has been declared champion after the country’s top soccer league was cut short because of the coronavirus outbreak. It is Celtic’s ninth straight title.

The Scottish Professional Football League says clubs expressed a unanimous view that there is no prospect of completing the season.

Auto racing gets yellow light at Pocono

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf says NASCAR can hold its races at Pocono Raceway June 27 and 28 if the coronavirus situation improves in the area, though the races might have to go off without fans.

Pocono Raceway is in Monroe County, which currently is under Wolf’s strictest pandemic orders, or a red designation. But Wolf said Monday that if the county moves to yellow, then NASCAR may hold the two races as long as there are no spectators present and guidelines are followed to keep competitors safe.

Wolf on Friday said he had told NASCAR officials that his state wasn’t ready to make a decision on the reopening of Pocono Raceway, which is scheduled to host races. Parts of Pennsylvania have moved to the yellow designation.

NASCAR resumed its Cup Series schedule Sunday at Darlington, S.C., without fans.

NHL players seek deadline date

New Jersey Devils goaltender Cory Schneider says players are asking about a deadline more often as the pause due to the coronavirus pandemic has passed the two-month mark.

Schneider said in a telephone conference call that some of his teammates are apprehensive because the NHL has said it would take three weeks of training before allowing games. That would take the restart into June. The league paused its season March 12.

Schneider says as the Devils players representative the question he has fielded the most lately is teammates asking about a drop-dead date. They want to know when it becomes too late to get a semblance of a season or playoffs.

A first for fans: bull riding

One of the first professional athletic sports to allow spectators to attend as states gradually lift restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus is known for its wild, dangerous action: bull riding.

Professional Bull Riders has announced a new competition that will culminate in South Dakota on July 10-12 with live crowds.

The bull-riding competition will take place in the 12,000-seat Sanford Denny Premier Center in Sioux Falls, but tickets will be offered for only 35 percent of seats.

Organizers said they would provide face coverings to fans, space seats 4 to 6 feet apart, and control the flow of people in and out of the arena to accommodate social distancing.

Germany’s soccer Bundesliga returned this weekend with live soccer, albeit without supporters in the stands. The games were played with sanitized balls, celebrated with fist bumps rather than hugs, and cheered by masked substitute players rather than thousands of bellowing fans.

As one of the first events slated to allow spectators, the bull-riding competition will be a test — and a step toward a return to normalcy.

Professional Bull Riders said it worked with South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and local officials to organize the event. Noem has avoided closing businesses or issuing sweeping stay-at-home orders during the pandemic, and she welcomed the announcement, saying on Twitter that it shows the state “working to get back to normal.”

Last month, the governor pressured a pair of dirt track raceways to cancel plans to allow hundreds of spectators to watch races.

Notre Dame to welcome back students

Notre Dame is planning to allow students back on campus for the fall semester beginning in early August and end the semester before Thanksgiving.

Rev. John I. Jenkins, the university president, made the announcement Monday in letters to the campus community. There was no mention of sports.

The school’s reopening plan will include comprehensive testing for COVID-19, contact tracing, quarantine, and isolation protocols, social distancing, and mask requirements, and enhanced cleaning of all campus spaces.

Sports leaders have indicated sports isn’t possible without campuses being open.

Notre Dame is scheduled to open its football season against Navy in Ireland on Aug. 29. The season finale at Southern Cal is Nov. 28, two days after Thanksgiving.

Furman is eliminating baseball and men’s lacrosse as part of a university-wide plan to offset losses due to the coronavirus pandemic. The school said the cuts would save about $5 million going forward. There are no plans to reinstate the teams should financial conditions improve, the Southern Conference school said.

World TeamTennis eyes July 12 relaunch

World TeamTennis CEO Carlos Silva says the league is “still on track for July 12” to open its three-week season and is hoping to select a site this week.

Silva said in a telephone interview Monday with the AP that four cities are “in the mix.” He mentioned Texas and Florida as possible host states.

The International Tennis Federation and the ATP and WTA tours said Friday they were extending their suspensions of play into late July because of the coronavirus pandemic. But World TeamTennis is not sanctioned by those three groups and doesn’t need to follow their guidelines.

The WTT already had announced that it would be picking one city to host all nine of its teams for the 2020 season, instead of playing matches around the United States, as it usually does.