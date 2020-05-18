Instant replay: The best sports on TV Tuesday

Some channel–flipping may be required

Tigers-Red Sox, Game 2, 2013 American League Championship Series (MLB Network, 5 p.m.)

David Ortiz hits an eighth-inning grand slam, and Steve Horgan becomes everyone’s favorite bullpen cop.

Red Sox-Orioles, April 4, 2001 (NESN, 6 p.m.)

Hideo Nomo pitches a no-hitter in his Red Sox debut. Or, if you prefer, Don Orsillo calls a no-hitter in his Red Sox broadcast booth regular-season debut.

Rockets-Celtics, Game 6, 1981 NBA Finals (NBC Sports Boston, 8 p.m.)

Larry Bird, Robert Parish, and Cedric Maxwell combine to shoot 27 of 45 from the field as the Celtics lock up their first title of the ’80s.

