NFL to immediately expand Rooney Rule to encourage minority coaching hires

The National Football League is set to make changes to the Rooney Rule, according to the NFL Network.

The new regulation will require clubs to interview at least two external minority candidates for head coach openings and one minority candidate for any coordinator job, per the report.

In addition, teams will be required to interview one external minority candidate for senior football operations and general manager openings. Clubs and the league office must interview minority and/or female applicants for senior-level positions, including the role of club president.