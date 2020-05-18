Notre Dame plans to reopen in August, but no word on playing football

University of Notre Dame officials announced Monday the school’s campus will reopen to students on Aug. 10, with social distancing, a mask requirement, testing and contact tracing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Notre Dame president, the Rev. John Jenkins, said the university will open to students two weeks earlier than originally scheduled. He says there won’t be a fall break and the semester will end before Thanksgiving.

“Bringing our students back is in effect assembling a small city of people from many parts of the nation and the world, who may bring with them pathogens to which they have been exposed,” Jenkins said in a statement. ``We recognize the challenge, but we believe it is one we can meet.”