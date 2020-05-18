Magnitude 5 quake in southwestern China kills 4, injures 23

BEIJING — A magnitude 5 earthquake in southwestern China has killed 4 people and injured 23, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

The temblor in Yunnan province’s Qiaojia county struck at 9:47 p.m. Monday at a relatively shallow depth of 8 kilometers (5 miles).

The U.S. Geological Survey listed the quake at 4.5 magnitude and a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles), while giving slightly different data on the time it struck and the location of the epicenter. Such discrepancies are not unusual given the vast distances involved.