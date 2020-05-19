5 entertaining ways to pick up your feet for running

If you’re a runner, you already know the best way to escape our stressful world. But perhaps your motivation has hit the wall this year, and you’re heeding social distancing advisories by sitting on the couch. If your running needs a boost — why not kick up your feet with these inspiring books, movies, and podcast. (And when the get-up-and-go finally gets you, don’t forget to wear a mask.)

It’s difficult to match the endurance of Murakami, but you can experience his runner’s high thanks to this 2007 memoir. The writer began running at age 33, training for marathons and later ultramarathons. In this part-diary, part-personal essay, Murakami documents his dedication to the sport, going from health incentive to spiritual reprieve. Murakami came to lean on running to keep up with the pressures to create. He likens the emotional, exhaustive act of writing to “manual labor,” requiring strength and energy. And when the pressure mounts, Murakami finds that running builds resilience while providing the necessary space (physical and mental alike). As Murakami writes: “What exactly do I think about when I’m running? I don’t have a clue.”

“Brittany Runs a Marathon”

We know this character. She’s maybe (probably) us at one point. In this film based on a true story, Jillian Bell plays the titular 20-something, an unapologetic pill-seeking partier who is given a sobering diagnosis: Lose weight or your health will suffer in a dangerous way. Family history sends Brittany hitting the pavement in her Converse sneakers, reluctantly confronting the intimidation barriers — Superfit peers! Running groups! Marathons! — that kept her stagnant for so long. As the title suggests, Brittany signs up for the New York City Marathon, a feat for which she enlists the help of those she once feared. Available on Amazon.

“Hurdle”

Twice a week, podcast host Emily Abbate looks externally and internally for ways wellness and fitness can help people overcome life’s challenges. Lofty? Yes. But give Abbate’s genuine enthusiasm a chance and you might soon find yourself emerging from a rut. Abbate offers up a mix of long, meaty episodes and shots of inspiration. Each of the long episodes features a guest talking about highs, lows, and greatest physical achievements; past interviews include massage therapist to the elite Joe “Therapy” Yoon and 2018 Boston Marathon winner and two-time Olympian Des Linden. Abbate’s short, sweet episodes feature pep talks on practicing gratitude, overcoming imposter syndrome, and buying the perfect running shoe. She’s got range. www.eabbate.com/hurdle-podcast

“Skid Row Marathon”

This 2017 documentary follows Judge Craig Mitchell and his Skid Row running club over the span of several years. The teacher-turned-judge recruited running peers in LA’s most notorious neighborhood in an act to combat pervasive homelessness, violence, and addiction with an opportunity to foster rehabilitation and positive change. Their tireless morning runs — and subsequent actual marathons — become a source of found hope and resilience. While there is no cure-all — and the filmmakers are sure to remind us of that — the documentary and Mitchell’s work remind us that running is not only an escape from the everyday. Running can become an act of dignity. Available on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Netflix, YouTube, Vudu.

“26 Marathons” by Meb Keflezighi and Scott Douglas

Advertisement

Meb Keflezighi crossed the Boston Marathon finish line in 2014. John Tlumacki

You know Meb. In 2014, the elite runner became the first American man since 1983 to win the Boston Marathon. With Douglas (a contributing writer for Runner’s World), Keflezighi takes readers through each of his 26 marathons — his last was the New York City Marathon in 2017 — and the mental and physical capacity it took to reach the finish line. He details the pain, panic, and spark of motivation that propelled his illustrious running career. One step at a time.

