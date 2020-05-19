Book goes behind the scenes of ‘Modern Family’ casting

A new book on “Modern Family” by Marc Freeman contains a few tidbits that are making the rounds on the Internet. The show finished its 11-season run in April, but, of course, it still lives on in broadcast syndication and streaming.

Called “Modern Family: The Untold Oral History of One of Television’s Groundbreaking Sitcoms,” the book includes interesting points about the casting process, notably that while the part of Phil Dunphy was written for Ty Burrell, ABC execs didn’t think he was the right actor for the role. Burrell had to jump through many hoops before convincing them. Matt LeBlanc, Joel McHale, and David Harbour were also under consideration.