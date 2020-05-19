Boston kicks off a new grant program for artists of color

A new initiative from the City of Boston and the Massachusetts College of Art and Design will distribute $1.2 million to artists of color over the next few years.

The Radical Imagination for Racial Justice program, or RIRJ, will fund projects by creatives “seeking to advance racial justice” through their work, according to a statement put out by the city last week.

“We really want to cultivate a conversation about racial justice that is not just confined to this grant,” said Chandra Méndez-Ortiz, who represented MassArt in organizing RIRJ. “We want to see these ideas, nourish these ideas, and bring people together,” added Méndez-Ortiz, who also directs the school’s youth programs.