Moms turn their playtime into a craft cocktail mixer business

"Two moms, a shaker, and a dream.” That’s the catchphrase for ROOT, a line of craft cocktail mixers made with fresh and organic ingredients. Trish Pepe Lauden and Diane Aemisegeo, mothers and fast friends who live just a few houses away from each other in Bethlehem, Pa., created the blends. Lauden has four kids, and Aemisegeo, two. The families regularly hung out and, on Friday nights, the two became their own bartenders, experimenting with combining all natural ingredients with different spirits. Once they had devised a half-dozen concoctions for themselves, they began to dream of bringing them to the marketplace, and two years ago, ROOT was born. “We’ve done the mixing and muddling for you,” says Aemisegeo. The mixers, each sweetened with organic cane sugar, include The Lemongrass (tangy from lemongrass and lemon juice and flavored with elderflower extract) and The Granada, ROOT’s version of a Cosmo, where pomegranate juice replaces the typical cranberry. The Cuke (cucumber, lime juice, with elderflower simple syrup) creates a floral warm-weather libation. One favorite made with organic pear juice and organic pear puree is the Au Pear. They’ll come in handy for a virtual happy hour. All are $16 for 16 ounces and available through www.rootcrafted.com, where there are recipes, or at amazon.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND