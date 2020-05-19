Recipe: Arrange grilled vegetables on a platter so they look like a beautiful flower garden

Serves 4

Vegetable platters should look like flower gardens -- and this time of year, you only need to venture around your neighborhood to get a lesson in how to arrange food. While you're out walking, notice how flower gardens are organized, so all the tulips, for instance, aren't clustered together, but spread around. After you grill an array of colorful vegetables, set them in twos and threes on a large platter as if you were planting a flower bed. This one includes roasted bell peppers, small zucchini that are cut lengthwise, red onion wedges, cherry tomatoes threaded on short skewers, slices of plain goat cheese, olives, and grilled bread. Scatter with fresh oregano, marjoram, or parsley. It almost doesn't matter how you arrange everything, it's going to look colorful and beautiful.

Canola or vegetable oil (for the grill) 2 bell peppers (red, yellow, or orange) 3 small zucchini 2 red onions 1 pint mixed cherry tomatoes ½ cup olive oil, or more to taste Salt and pepper, to taste 1 small crusty bread, thickly sliced 1 log (8 to 10 ounces) plain, firm goat cheese ¼ cup black or green olives 2 tablespoons chopped fresh oregano, marjoram, or parsley

1. Light a charcoal grill or turn a gas grill to medium-high. Brush the grill rack to clean it. With a wadded paper towel dipped into canola or vegetable oil, quickly brush the grill grates. Have on hand a large rimmed baking sheet and 4 short wooden skewers.

2. Set the whole peppers on the baking sheet. Trim the zucchini and cut each lengthwise into 3 or 4 thick planks. Transfer to the baking sheet. Peel the onions, leaving both ends intact. Cut each onion into 6 wedges, keeping some of the stem end on each piece to hold the wedges together. Set them on the baking sheet. Thread about 5 cherry tomatoes on each of the skewers. Transfer to the baking sheet.

3. Brush the vegetables on all sides with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Stack the bread on the baking sheet (it's OK if the edges are dipped in oil, but there's no need to oil the slices before grilling.)

4. Set the vegetables on the grill rack. Cover the grill. Cook the zucchini and tomatoes about 10 minutes, turning halfway through cooking. The onions and peppers will take about 20 minutes. Turn the peppers every 5 minutes; they should be charred all over. As each vegetable is cooked, transfer it to the baking sheet. Set the bread on the rack and watch it carefully; it will toast in about 5 minutes.

5. Transfer the peppers to a bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Set aside until cool enough to handle. Working with one at a time, pull off a stem and set the pepper over the bowl upside down. Tip out all the liquid. On a cutting board, cut the pepper into quarters. Using a paring knife to guide you, peel off the skins and discard the seeds.

6. On a large platter, set the onions in two or three clusters around the rim. Set the zucchini in two clusters on opposite sides of the platter. Stack the tomato skewers in the middle. Tuck the peppers between the other vegetables.

7. Slice the goat cheese log and tuck the slices in three places around the platter. Sprinkle all the vegetables and cheese with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Set with the olives around the platter. Scatter the fresh herbs over the vegetables. Serve with olive oil and salt for sprinkling on the grilled bread.

Sheryl Julian