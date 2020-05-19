Recipe: Meaty portobellos star in these grilled vegetarian cheeseburgers

Serves 4

Often described as the "meaty mushroom," big 4-inch portobello caps are natural candidates for a vegetarian alternative to grilled meat burgers. They have a rich, pronounced mushroom flavor and are drier than their smaller counterparts. Their stems are tough and woody, but the dark brown gills are fully edible, and unless you are stuffing them, leave them intact. While the grill is hot, cook some thick slices of sweet onion, too, and when the mushrooms are almost done, top them with cheddar and let the cheese heat just until it melts. Because grill temperatures vary, you may have to adjust the cooking time here, but it's hard to go wrong. Serve the mushrooms on a soft bun with lettuce, tomatoes, and spicy horseradish mayo. You won't miss the meat.

2 tablespoons balsamic or red wine vinegar 1 clove garlic, finely chopped Salt and pepper, to taste ½ cup olive oil 1 large sweet onion (Vidalia, OSO Sweet, Walla Walla), cut into 4 thick slices 4 large (4 inches) portobello mushroom caps Canola or vegetable oil (for the grill) ½ cup mayonnaise 1 tablespoon prepared horseradish, or more to taste 4 ounces cheddar, cut into slices 4 soft rolls or hamburger buns, cut in half horizontally 1 large tomato, cut into thick slices 4 leaves lettuce

1. Have on hand 4 thin metal skewers or bamboo skewers; soak the bamboo in water for 30 minutes.

2. In a bowl, whisk the balsamic or red wine vinegar, garlic, salt, and pepper until blended. Whisk in the olive oil.

3. Thread a skewer horizontally through the middle of each onion ring to keep the rings intact on the grill.

4. On a rimmed baking sheet, arrange the onions and mushrooms. Brush both sides of the vegetables with the oil and vinegar mixture and sprinkle lightly with salt and pepper. Marinate for 20 minutes, or until the grill is hot.

5. Light a charcoal grill or turn a gas grill to medium-high. Brush the grill rack to clean it. With a wadded paper towel dipped into canola or vegetable oil, quickly brush the grill grates.

6. In a bowl, mix the mayonnaise and horseradish until blended. Set aside.

7. When the grill is hot, place the onion slices and mushrooms, gill sides up, on the grill. Grill for 4 minutes, or until grill marks appear. Turn and cook 4 minutes more, or until the mushrooms are tender. If the onions soften before the mushrooms are ready, transfer them to a plate.

8. Turn the mushrooms with the gill sides up and top with the cheese slices. Cover the grill and cook for 1 minute, or until the cheese melts. At the same time, toast the buns, cut sides down, for 1 minute.

9. To assemble the burgers: Spread both sides of the buns with horseradish mayonnaise. Place a mushroom on the bottom half of each roll. Top with an onion ring, a tomato slice, and a lettuce leaf. Cover with the bun tops.

Sally Pasley Vargas