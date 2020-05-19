Recipe: For a vegetarian main course, grill eggplant planks with harissa and garnish with feta

Serves 4

Grilling season will bring a bit of festivity to stay-at-home routines, even if it means a short hop to a balcony or backyard patio. These charred eggplant planks can be a vegetarian main course with your favorite grain or a side dish to a juicy little steak. Start by doctoring a jar of harissa, the spicy North African condiment, with extra garlic, olive oil, and lemon. This will serve as both a glaze during cooking and a sauce for serving. Harissa, which is in most well-stocked supermarkets, comes in mild or spicy versions; you decide how hot it should be. Cut medium eggplants into thick lengthwise slices; these large shapes look great on a platter later. Start with a hot fire or a high gas flame to get the best grill marks. If necessary, move them to a cooler spot on the grill once you get a good char. Partway through cooking on the second side, brush the planks with the harissa sauce. To serve, top with extra sauce, crumbled feta, and parsley. If there is eggplant left tomorrow, reheat it and top with a fried egg.

SAUCE

⅓ cup harissa 1 clove garlic, finely chopped ¼ cup olive oil Grated rind and juice of 1 lemon

1. In a bowl, combine the harissa, garlic, olive oil, and lemon rind and juice.

2. Whisk well until the mixture is thoroughly combined.

EGGPLANT

Canola or vegetable oil (for the grill) 4 medium eggplants, cut lengthwise into 1/2-inch planks 3 tablespoons olive oil Salt and pepper, to taste ⅓ cup crumbled feta 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1. Light a charcoal grill or turn a gas grill to high. Brush the grill rack to clean it. With a wadded paper towel dipped into canola or vegetable oil, quickly brush the grill grates.

2. In a large bowl, toss the eggplant planks with olive oil, salt, and pepper.

3. Working in batches, place the eggplant on the grill. Cook the first side for 8 to 10 minutes. Turn and cook the second side for 4 to 5 minutes. Brush each plank with harissa sauce, and continue cooking for 4 to 5 minutes, or until the eggplant is cooked through. (Total cooking time is 16 to 20 minutes.) Repeat with the remaining eggplant.

4. Transfer to a serving platter. Spoon extra harissa sauce on the top. Sprinkle with feta and parsley.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick