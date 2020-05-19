Tips on keeping love (and respect) alive while isolating with your partner

It had been reported that China saw a spike in divorce applications due to COVID-19, and I wondered if the United States might experience the same trend.

Sandage, a licensed psychologist at Boston University’s Danielsen Institute, tried to help me answer the question. But we spent more time talking about what couples can do to preserve their relationships so that they don’t walk away when all of this is over.

That’s why I asked Sandage to join me for “Taking Care,” a Love Letters Zoom series on how we can be good to ourselves — and each other — during this time of social distancing. Last week, Sandage took questions from readers, many of whom have been isolated with a partner for two or more months. Below is a very edited and condensed version of our conversation. You can find all of the Taking Care videos at BostonGlobe.com/TakingCare.

Taking Care with Meredith Goldstein featuring Steven Sandage

Meredith Goldstein: A reader says, “It was so hard to make the decision to have someone move in as the pandemic descended. It has been several blissful weeks, but we just had our first disappointment with each other. How do we learn from it and move on rather than feel like perhaps we made a bad decision?”

Steven J. Sandage: Disappointment in couples’ relationships — it’s inevitable. For some people, once they’re disappointed in a relationship, the panic kicks in, or they start to feel ashamed. “How could I possibly disappoint my partner? That means I’m a failure." Or, "What does it mean that I’m disappointed in them? Does that mean that they’re a failure?” But I just think disappointments are natural. Sometimes they end up becoming really important if they reflect more profound differences. But there’s always going to be some disappointment.

MG: I saw on Instagram that a friend recently had a date night — and by date night I mean that she and her husband had their 6-year-old serve them food. It was both sweet — and depressing! How important is it to try to manufacture romantic moments right now?

SS: I do think that to take the relationship seriously, [they should] look for ways to have good and positive experiences. And that’s always so subjective. One partner might say they want to have a date night and do something special in the house, and the other partner throws cold water on it and says, “Oh, that’s ridiculous.” I think that’s a bit dangerous to throw cold water — and it’s something to negotiate. I would encourage couples to keep talking about what will help them feel good.

MG: I get a lot of letters from people who are angry that their spouse doesn’t follow the same rules for safety. Worth mentioning: some of these letter writers are coupled with people who work in medicine.

SS: It’s useful to note that [these] kinds of concerns can be extremely anxiety provoking for some people, and the partner may not feel much anxiety at all. I do think some frontline workers are daily having to go into situations that are quite hazardous. Maybe psychologically, existentially, it’s hard to face the amount of risk. Perhaps to their partner, [it looks] like they’re not totally responsible, but ... does that reflect their own way of coping with anxiety?

MG: A reader says, “We were long distance (I’m British) for a large chunk of our relationship, and since March we’ve been living together, stuck at home 24 hours a day with each other. Are there any ways you can recommend communicating better with one another?”

SS: If someone’s moved from a long distance [to quarantine with a partner], that’s got its own set of challenges. It’s normal to [feel] some grief when you’re transported somewhere new. That can be one of those things that’s exciting in the early phases, but over time, and in a crisis, they start to really miss where they’re from. I think making space [so] you can talk about that is important.

MG: We have a reader who wrote in anonymously to say, “My husband and I have always had very different political views. During the pandemic, it’s becoming harder for me to feel love and respect because his views are so different than mine. How do I constructively deal with this?”

SS: Try to move the discussion a little deeper into what gives each [of you] a sense of security. It’s really important to have these conversations not at a reactive time, when [you] just heard something that set [you] off on television. One of the things that distresses couples I see in my office, early in couples therapy, is that they often persist in a conversation even when they’re both emotionally dysregulated. And at that point, they’re more likely to say something insulting or hurtful — and then you’ve poured gasoline on the fire.

Meredith Goldstein can be reached at meredith.goldstein@globe.com. Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein’s Love Letters podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts. This interview was transcribed by Grace Griffin.