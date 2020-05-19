Unbox a mix of local produce (and help out small farms while you’re at it)

The restaurant Dig, a chain that serves produce from small-scale farms, is offering the Dig Acres Farm Box for pick-up or delivery. Handout

Dig, the restaurant group that sources produce straight from small-scale farms, is offering the Dig Acres Farm Box. The vegetables would ordinarily be delivered to the eateries but now they’re available to buy. Because of the pandemic crisis and restaurants closing, growers have lost business and have a surplus of crops. “Farmers that sold to restaurants are hurting,” says Taylor Lanzet, Dig’s director of supply and sustainability. “We also want to make it as easy as possible for people to get fresh produce.” Each week, the cartons include seven to nine rotating selections: a mix of broccoli and cauliflower, clamshell lettuce, red beets, and purple radishes, and more, from a network of farms, like Red Fire in Granby, Queen’s Greens from Amherst, Ward’s Berry in Sharon, and others. Pick up a carton for $24 at Dig’s Back Bay location at 557 Boylston St., or have it brought to your door through a delivery service for a fee. To order, go to digacres.com.