15-year-old charged in fatal shooting of Wisconsin teen over alleged marijuana robbery

MADISON, Wis. — A 15-year-old boy is accused of fatally shooting another teen he tried to rob of marijuana in Fitchburg last summer, according to a criminal complaint.

The complaint filed Monday in Dane County charges Myjee Sanders with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of 17-year-old Shay Watson.

The complaint relies on information from an alleged drug dealer who said he was present when the shooting took place in the garage of Watson's home Aug. 25.