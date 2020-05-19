Oklahoma may be first to implement marijuana breathalyzers

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma could soon launch a pilot program to conduct marijuana breathalyzer tests to determine if drivers are under the influence.

The pilot program would consist of a breathalyzer test that can determine if a person has consumed cannabis within the last few hours. Currently, law enforcement can test for marijuana using a blood, urine, or hair sample but the substance that’s detected could be from days prior.

The state's Legislature passed a bill last week on the $300,000 project that could make Oklahoma one of the first states in the nation to use the new technology.